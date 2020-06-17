StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Sse                                     1375.50       +8.39%
Berkeley Group Holdings (The)           4395.50       +4.11%
Meggitt                                  320.55       +3.40%
Ashtead Group                           2730.50       +3.08%
Land Securities Group                    644.60       +2.97%
Carnival                                1318.00       -2.73%
Aviva                                    280.30       -2.71%
Legal & General Group                    226.70       -2.70%
International Consolidated Airlines      273.10       -2.53%
Compass Group                           1113.00       -2.33%

FTSE 250
Serco Group                              155.90      +17.22%
Helios Towers                            189.70       +5.98%
Kingfisher                               215.45       +5.92%
Mccarthy & Stone                          76.15       +5.91%
Puretech Health                          272.75       +5.11%
Domino's Pizza Group                     314.00       -7.37%
Tbc Bank Group                           904.50       -4.49%
Elementis                                 69.80       -4.32%
William Hill                             133.45       -3.92%
Hochschild Mining                        192.50       -3.85%

FTSE 350
Domino's Pizza Group                     314.00       -7.37%
Tbc Bank Group                           904.50       -4.49%
Elementis                                 69.80       -4.32%
William Hill                             133.45       -3.92%
Hochschild Mining                        192.50       -3.85%

AIM
MediaZest                                  0.04      +41.67%
Maestrano Group  Ord 1p                    2.75      +37.50%
Velocys                                   12.98      +36.63%
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.16      +28.00%
Webis Holdings                             3.45      +27.78%
TomCo Energy                               0.42      -29.17%
Ethernity Networks                        21.50      -28.33%
Tekcapital                                12.50      -10.71%
Energiser Investments                      0.68      -10.00%
Pathfinder Minerals                        0.47       -9.52%

Overall Market
Amigo Holdings                            12.21      -18.49%
