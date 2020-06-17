FTSE 100 Sse 1375.50 +8.39% Berkeley Group Holdings (The) 4395.50 +4.11% Meggitt 320.55 +3.40% Ashtead Group 2730.50 +3.08% Land Securities Group 644.60 +2.97% Carnival 1318.00 -2.73% Aviva 280.30 -2.71% Legal & General Group 226.70 -2.70% International Consolidated Airlines 273.10 -2.53% Compass Group 1113.00 -2.33% FTSE 250 Serco Group 155.90 +17.22% Helios Towers 189.70 +5.98% Kingfisher 215.45 +5.92% Mccarthy & Stone 76.15 +5.91% Puretech Health 272.75 +5.11% Domino's Pizza Group 314.00 -7.37% Tbc Bank Group 904.50 -4.49% Elementis 69.80 -4.32% William Hill 133.45 -3.92% Hochschild Mining 192.50 -3.85% FTSE 350 Serco Group 155.90 +17.22% Sse 1375.50 +8.39% Helios Towers 189.70 +5.98% Kingfisher 215.45 +5.92% Mccarthy & Stone 76.15 +5.91% Domino's Pizza Group 314.00 -7.37% Tbc Bank Group 904.50 -4.49% Elementis 69.80 -4.32% William Hill 133.45 -3.92% Hochschild Mining 192.50 -3.85% AIM MediaZest 0.04 +41.67% Maestrano Group Ord 1p 2.75 +37.50% Velocys 12.98 +36.63% Trafalgar New Homes 0.16 +28.00% Webis Holdings 3.45 +27.78% TomCo Energy 0.42 -29.17% Ethernity Networks 21.50 -28.33% Tekcapital 12.50 -10.71% Energiser Investments 0.68 -10.00% Pathfinder Minerals 0.47 -9.52% Overall Market MediaZest 0.04 +41.67% Maestrano Group Ord 1p 2.75 +37.50% Velocys 12.98 +36.63% Trafalgar New Homes 0.16 +28.00% Webis Holdings 3.45 +27.78% TomCo Energy 0.42 -29.17% Ethernity Networks 21.50 -28.33% Amigo Holdings 12.21 -18.49% Tekcapital 12.50 -10.71% Energiser Investments 0.68 -10.00%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -