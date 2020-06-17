StockMarketWire.com - Packaging company DS Smith said it had appointed Geoff Drabble, the former chief executive of equipment hire group Ashtead, as its new chairman.
Drabble would become chairman elect on 1 September, before replacing Gareth Davis on 3 January, who departure was previously announced by the company.
At 1:10pm: [LON:SMDS] Smith Ds PLC share price was +4p at 334.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
