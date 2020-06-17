StockMarketWire.com - Security services group G4S said revenue in the first five months of the year had fallen 1%, with slightly higher sales at its secure solutions business offset by a 16% drop at its cash solutions division.
Revenues in April and May were 7% lower.
Chief executive Ashley Almanza confirmed that the sale of the conventional cash business was 75% complete.
'The benefits of our strategy are evident in the group's resilient performance with our Secure Solutions revenues slightly ahead of 2019 for the first five months, despite the severe economic downturn seen across the globe,' Almanza said.
G4S had notched contract wins worth £1.2bn, unchanged on-year, which Almanza said provided further confidence in the company's outlook for 2020 and beyond.
He said G4S currently expected to deliver 'resilient' underlying operating profit and 'substantial' net cash flow in 2020.
The company had previously suspended its 2019 final dividend.
At 1:20pm: [LON:GFS] G4S PLC share price was +3.43p at 107.98p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
