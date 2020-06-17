StockMarketWire.com - Train and bus operator Stagecoach said the UK's High Court had ruled against its claims against a government decision to disqualify the company from three rail franchise competitions.
'We believe there were important issues which needed to be determined by the court to help secure the future of the country's rail system and our view remains that we were right not to accept the risks in these contracts,' Stagecoach said.
'Nevertheless, while we are disappointed at today's ruling, we accept the decision and move on.'
'The country is facing a huge challenge in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, and all of our energies are focused on ensuring our transport networks help the national effort at this critical time.'
At 1:24pm: [LON:SGC] Stagecoach Group PLC share price was -1.7p at 68.1p
