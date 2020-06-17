StockMarketWire.com - Alternative fuel developer Quadrise Fuels International said an evaluation of its technology with Valkor Technologies for use in oil developments was progressing well.
The companies had been assessing the potential deployment of Quadrise's MSAR technology on sweet heavy and paraffinic oil deposits in Utah.
'The company welcomes additional discussions in this regard which, if concluded successfully, could lead to the granting of a conditional licence on commercial terms to Valkor,' Quadrise said.
'However, at this stage, no licences or rights to licences for the use of MSAR technology have been granted to Valkor for hydrocarbons produced from oil sands in Utah, or for any other purpose.'
At 2:15pm: [LON:QFI] Quadrise Fuels International PLC share price was +0.33p at 1.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
