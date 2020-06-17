StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Evgen Pharma said one of its treatment candidates would be tested for is ability to potentially reduce serve respiratory symptoms of Covid-19.
The company said it was participating in a funding initiative for Covid-19 clinical trials by the medical research charity LifeArc.
Evgen's lead product candidate, SFX-01, had been selected for evaluation in a randomised Phase II/III trial to be sponsored by the University of Dundee.
SFX-01 upregulated the Nrf2 pathway, which was part of the natural human defence against inflammatory and oxidative stress, such as the inflammation that occurs during a severe viral infection.
Preclinical studies had shown that up-regulating the Nrf2 pathway reduced the severity of ARDS, the progressive lung damage observed in Covid-19 patients.
The study would recruit up to 300 patients with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 from hospitals across the UK.
Half the group would receive SFX-01 in addition to standard hospital care while the other half would receive a placebo and standard hospital care.
The study was expected to begin enrolment in July, and results were expected in 2021.
Evgen said it would supply clinical centres with SFX-01 and a placebo as its contribution to the trial.
No additional financing was required as the costs of providing SFX-01 for the trial were not material.
