Interim Result
23/06/2020 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)
24/06/2020 Lms Capital PLC (LMS)
25/06/2020 Angle PLC (AGL)
26/06/2020 Marston's PLC (MARS)
Final Result
19/06/2020 Record PLC (REC)
22/06/2020 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)
23/06/2020 Scapa Group PLC (SCPA)
23/06/2020 Trackwise Designs PLC (TWD)
23/06/2020 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
24/06/2020 Uls Technology PLC (ULS)
24/06/2020 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)
24/06/2020 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE)
24/06/2020 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)
25/06/2020 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
25/06/2020 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
AGM / EGM
19/06/2020 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)
19/06/2020 Costain Group PLC (COST)
19/06/2020 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)
19/06/2020 Hunters Property PLC (HUNT)
19/06/2020 Erris Resources PLC (ERIS)
19/06/2020 Jkx Oil & Gas PLC (JKX)
19/06/2020 Slingsby (H C) PLC (SLNG)
22/06/2020 Saga PLC (SAGA)
22/06/2020 Huntsworth PLC (HNT)
23/06/2020 Epe Special Opportunities Limited (ESO)
23/06/2020 Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ)
23/06/2020 Enwell Energy PLC (ENW)
23/06/2020 Integrated Diagnostics Holdings Plc (IDHC)
23/06/2020 North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (NAS)
23/06/2020 US Solar Fund PLC (USF)
23/06/2020 Hon Hai Precision Industry Ltd (HHPD)
24/06/2020 Emmerson Plc (EML)
24/06/2020 Eden Research PLC (EDEN)
24/06/2020 Futura Medical PLC (FUM)
24/06/2020 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
24/06/2020 Gvc Holdings PLC (GVC)
24/06/2020 Netscientific Plc (NSCI)
24/06/2020 The Pebble Group PLC (PEBB)
24/06/2020 Spaceandpeople PLC (SAL)
24/06/2020 Vpc Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL)
24/06/2020 Watchstone Group PLC (WTG)
24/06/2020 Tclarke PLC (CTO)
24/06/2020 Longboat Energy PLC (LBE)
24/06/2020 Pires Investments PLC (PIRI)
25/06/2020 Property Franchise Group PLC (The) (TPFG)
25/06/2020 Westminster Group PLC (WSG)
25/06/2020 Nahl Group PLC (NAH)
25/06/2020 Sumo Group PLC (SUMO)
25/06/2020 Microsaic Systems PLC (MSYS)
25/06/2020 Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT)
25/06/2020 Pacific Assets Trust PLC (PAC)
25/06/2020 RTW Venture Fund Limited (RTW)
25/06/2020 Science In Sport PLC (SIS)
25/06/2020 Pebble Beach Systems Group PLC (PEB)
25/06/2020 Serica Energy PLC (SQZ)
25/06/2020 NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Ltd (NBDG)
25/06/2020 Helios Underwriting PLC (HUW)
25/06/2020 Auctus Growth Plc (AUCT)
25/06/2020 Bh Macro Limited (BHMG)
25/06/2020 Barr (A.G.) PLC (BAG)
25/06/2020 Biome Technologies PLC (BIOM)
25/06/2020 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)
25/06/2020 Capita PLC (CPI)
25/06/2020 Forbes Ventures (FOR)
25/06/2020 Global Invacom Group (GINV)
25/06/2020 Anpario PLC (ANP)
25/06/2020 KRM22 PLC (KRM)
25/06/2020 Africa Opportunity Fund (AOF)
25/06/2020 Argo Blockchain PLC (ARB)
25/06/2020 Atalaya Mining PLC (ATYM)
25/06/2020 BioPharma Credit Plc (BPCR)
26/06/2020 Warpaint London PLC (W7L)
26/06/2020 Bh Global Limited (BHGG)
26/06/2020 Tesco PLC (TSCO)
26/06/2020 Symphony Environmental Technologies PLC (SYM)
26/06/2020 Cleantech Building Materials Plc Ord Gbp0.01 (CBM)
26/06/2020 Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY)
26/06/2020 Hydrogen Group PLC (HYDG)
26/06/2020 Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC (IHC)
26/06/2020 Metal Tiger PLC (MTR)
26/06/2020 Ebiquity PLC (EBQ)
26/06/2020 Dp Poland PLC (DPP)
26/06/2020 Comptoir Group PLC (COM)
26/06/2020 Countrywide PLC (CWD)
26/06/2020 Directa Plus PLC (DCTA)
26/06/2020 Petro Matad Limited (MATD)
Ex-Dividend
22/06/2020 Lite-on Technology Corp (LTTG)
22/06/2020 Lite-on Technology Corporation Gdrrepr 10 Ord Twd10reg S (LTTD)
25/06/2020 Serica Energy PLC (SQZ)
25/06/2020 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
25/06/2020 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
25/06/2020 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)
25/06/2020 ISHARES III MSCI Europe Ex-EMU $ (IXMU)
25/06/2020 Atlantis Japan Growth Fund LD (AJG)
25/06/2020 Diverse Income Trust (The) PLC (DIVI)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com