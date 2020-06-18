StockMarketWire.com - Social care services provider CareTech lifted its dividend after reporting first-half performance that met market expectations.
For the six months ended 31 March 2020, underlying pre-tax profit increased by 25.1% to £25.9m, and revenue rose 8.3% to £208.5m on-year.
The company said the robust financial performance for the first half of the year was in line with market expectations.
The company declared an increased interim dividend of 4.0p, up 7% from 3.75p last year.
'The actions being taken, and continuing to be taken, ensure that we are realising only minimal operational and financial impacts relating to COVID-19, and we are confident in meeting market expectations for the full year,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
