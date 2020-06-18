StockMarketWire.com - Technology company Access Intelligence said it expected first-half revenue to grow by 50% this year boosted by the acquisition of Pulsar.
For the six months ended 31 May 2020, the company anticipated revenue to be £9.4m, a year on year increase of over 50%.
Excluding the acquisition of Pulsar, however, revenue was expected to grow by 10%.
Annual Contract Value was expected to grow by £1.04m more than double the £0.45m increase reported last year.
Commenting on the impact of the Covid-19, the company said its ability to generate new business in line with its original 2020 expectations remains unclear. The company added that it was 'inappropriate to provide forward-looking guidance until the overall impact of Covid-19 becomes clearer.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
