StockMarketWire.com - Train and bus operator Stagecoach announced it has agreed a covenant waiver for the periods ending 31 October 2020 and 1 May 2021 with its group of lending banks for its facilities expiring March 2025.
Stagecoach said it was a 'precautionary measure', as it 'continues to take appropriate action to maximise financial flexibility as it negotiates the continuing challenges and uncertainty around COVID-19 and the UK's recovery'.
It said that as an alternative to the covenants, it has agreed minimum liquidity thresholds at 31 October 2020 and 1 May 2021.
Stagecoach added that the group has 'strong liquidity', with available cash and undrawn, committed bank facilities of over £800m.
At 8:13am: [LON:SGC] Stagecoach Group PLC share price was +0.48p at 67.08p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
