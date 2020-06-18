StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property-based businesses developer IP Group said day-to-day operations had been largely unaffected by the Covid-19 pandemic so far this year.

The group remained well financed and, and as at 31 May 2020, had gross cash of £256.6m following record realisations in the year to date of £113.8m, compared with £79.5m for the whole of 2019.


At 8:24am: [LON:IPO] Ip Group PLC share price was -0.05p at 61.65p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com