StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property-based businesses developer IP Group said day-to-day operations had been largely unaffected by the Covid-19 pandemic so far this year.
The group remained well financed and, and as at 31 May 2020, had gross cash of £256.6m following record realisations in the year to date of £113.8m, compared with £79.5m for the whole of 2019.
At 8:24am: [LON:IPO] Ip Group PLC share price was -0.05p at 61.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
