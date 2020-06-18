StockMarketWire.com - Drugmaker Hutchison China MediTech said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had granted fast track designation for its drug used to treat patients suffering from metastatic colorectal cancer.
The drug was for patients who had been 'previously treated with fluoropyrimidine-, oxaliplatin-, and irinotecan-based chemotherapy, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) biological therapy, and, if RAS wild-type, an anti-epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) therapy,' the company said.
Chi-Med said it was initiating a phase III registration study, known as the FRESCO-2 study, in refractory metastatic colorectal cancer in the U.S., Europe and Japan.
FRESCO-2 was expected to start enrolling patients in mid-2020.
At 8:33am: [LON:HCM] Hutchison China Meditech Limited share price was +15p at 375p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
