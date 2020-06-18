StockMarketWire.com - Specialist engineer TP announced its subsidiary Sapienza Consulting has received a series of work orders worth €18m under its framework contract with the European Space Agency, the extension of which was announced on 24 March 2020.
The work orders cover tasks until the end of 2022 on a range of ESA programmes at the European Space Technology Centre at Nordwijk in the Netherlands.
TP added that further work orders remain in discussion under the extended framework contract.
It said that the initial contract with the ESA was signed on 1 July 2017 and, at the end of March 2020, had generated approximately €31m of revenue.
Chief executive Phil Cartmell said: 'We are very pleased to see these work orders continuing to come through during this difficult period. They demonstrate the resilience of our European institutional customers and our ability to support them on their long-term programmes.'
At 8:35am: [LON:TPG] TP Group Plc share price was +0.48p at 8.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
