Wealth manager Frenkel Topping Group said that Paul Richardson had decided to step down from the board, and handover the chairmanship to Tim Linacre, currently a non-executive director.
Linacre joined the board of Frenkel Topping in June 2018. He had more than 30 years' experience in financial services as a stockbroker and an investment banker.
