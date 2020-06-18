StockMarketWire.com - The UK's flagship index is trading lower as the UK government prepared to release the latest figures on the performance of its 'Test and Trace' programme which has come under scrutiny recently.
Across the pond, US President Donald Trump is revealed to have sought China's help in a bid to win re-election, according to revelations made in a new book by former National Security adviser John Bolton.
The FTSE 100 is down 0.6%, or 35.77 points, at 6,217.48, while the FTSE 250 is 0.7% lower at 17,455. 24 at 08.40am.
Tesco has climbed 1.3% to 230p following the sale of its business in Poland to Salling, which includes 301 stores, for a total enterprise value of PLN 900m (£181m), citing 'market challenges'.
National Grid has shed 0.7% to 944.6p after it forecast a potential £1bn hit to cash flow in the 2020/21 financial year due to the impact of COVID-19 in its annual results and estimated that the impact on underlying operating profit will be around £400m.
The group announced a 3% fall in statutory operating profit to £2.8bn, while underlying operating profit was up 1% to £3.5bn.
Safestore has gained 4% to 746.7p after the self-storage group reported group revenue rose 8.5% to £79.3m in its interim results for the six months to 30 April 2020.
It attributed its 'strong' financial performance in the first half of the financial year to organic growth and two acquisitions completed at the start of the year.
Coca-Cola HBC has fizzled down 0.4% to 46.58p following an announcement that Michalis Imellos would step down as chief financial officer at the end of the first quarter next year.
CareTech has been buoyed 3.6% to 405p on the news that the social care services provider has lifted its dividend after reporting first-half performance that met market expectations.
For the six months ended 31 March 2020, underlying pre-tax profit increased by 25.1% to £25.9m, and revenue rose 8.3% to £208.5m on-year.
Train and bus operator Stagecoach has travelled 2.6% higher to 68.3p on the news that it has agreed a covenant waiver for the periods ending 31 October 2020 and 1 May 2021 with its group of lending banks for its facilities expiring March 2025.
Technology company Access Intelligence is up 2.2% to 57p as it said it expected first-half revenue to grow by 50% this year boosted by the acquisition of Pulsar.
International models and collectibles group Hornby is 0.6% higher at 36.2p after it reported narrower annual losses on higher revenue as the company continued to implement its turnaround strategy.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
