StockMarketWire.com - Energy producer Tlou Energy said it had received the electricity generation license from Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority to generate gas and solar energy at its Lesedi project.
The licence had a term of 15 years, and was for the generation of 2 MW of CBM gas and solar power generation at the Lesedi project for sale to
At 9:04am: [LON:TLOU] Tlou Energy Limited share price was +0.18p at 2.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
