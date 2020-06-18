StockMarketWire.com - Biotherapeutics company Avacta said its collaborative work with the Centre for Virus Research at the University of Glasgow had shown that its affimer reagents provided a potential therapy for Covid-19 infection.
The initial phase of testing showed that the "neutralising" affimer reagents prevented a SARS-COV-2 model virus from entering human cells.
'This is critical information that will help to establish a license deal with a large pharmaceutical partner that has the resources to carry out an accelerated clinical development programme,' the company said.
Neutralising therapies could be given to those exposed to the virus, such as health and social-care workers, to prevent infection, as well as to patients already infected by the virus, to help treat and prevent disease progression.
At 9:37am: [LON:AVCT] Avacta Group PLC share price was +10.5p at 133.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: