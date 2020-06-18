StockMarketWire.com - Respiratory drug developer Synairgen has announced the expansion of the placebo-controlled home setting clinical trial of SNG001 in patients with COVID-19 beyond the Southampton area to include patients across the UK.
It said that patients in almost any part of the UK who have tested positive for coronavirus, and meet the additional eligibility criteria, can now participate in the home setting arm of its COVID-19 trial.
Synairgen reported that daily video calls with a doctor or nurse will be conducted to supervise dosing with the study medication and for the assessment of trial endpoints, while all trial supplies will be delivered directly to the patient to minimise the chance of spreading the virus.
Chief executive Richard Marsden said: 'Not only does the home setting trial design allow us to test the drug much earlier in the illness, possibly preventing the worsening of symptoms, but it also reduces the infection risk for both patients and front-line workers due to its virtual format.
'We also believe this novel trial design presents a practical way to utilise SNG001 in a real-world primary care setting.'
The majority of eligible patients who have completed the online assessment have lived too far from Synairgen's virus testing laboratory in Southampton for entry into the trial.
The company has amended the trial protocol to allow patients from elsewhere in the UK into the trial, only if they have a positive test result from another laboratory, such as an NHS testing facility.
Marsden added that Synairgen is on track to report the results of the 100 patients who have been successfully treated in the hospital setting in July.
At 9:54am: [LON:SNG] Synairgen PLC share price was +2p at 41p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
