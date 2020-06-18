StockMarketWire.com - Water treatment group Modern Water has announced plans to roll out the latest technologies in data management, analytics and encryption to bring its business and its suite of water monitoring solutions online.
It said that the Microtox range, which is capable of monitoring up to 2,700 contaminants, collates data that is analysed with built-in artificial intelligence to provide 'site specific educational insights' and that, over time, it offers 'predictive capabilities when incorporated with external systems, such as aggregated weather data'.
The company has also launched a fully integrated ecommerce solution with back-office and logistics platform, which allows clients and partners access to pricing, quotes, and equipment specifications.
Modern Water said there is a built-in knowledge centre where 30 years of water contamination monitoring domain expertise is available to all users.
Chief executive Simon Humphrey said: 'As part of the ecowaterOS consortium and in collaboration with Integumen plc's data division, the company now has the ability to increase remote surveillance capacity of clients' water contamination monitoring solutions to better protect water systems in a COVID-19 world.'
At 10:02am: [LON:MWG] Modern Water PLC share price was +0.06p at 2.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
