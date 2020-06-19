StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Rio Tinto said it had launched a review of its heritage management process after it attracted widespread condemnation for blasting an ancient cave site in Australia held sacred by indigenous people.
The review, triggered by the events at Juukan Gorge, would be conducted by non-executive director Michael L'Estrange.
The company said it would seek input from its employees and the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people.
The review would commence immediately, with a final report targeted by October, subject to completion of consultative processes with relevant stakeholders.
'On behalf of the Rio Tinto board, I would like to apologise to the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people,' chairman Simon Thompson said.
'The decision to conduct a board-led review of events at Juukan Gorge reflects our determination to learn lessons from what happened and to make any necessary improvements to our heritage processes and governance.'
'I am very grateful to Michael for agreeing to conduct the review on behalf of the board.'
