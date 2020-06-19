StockMarketWire.com - Chemicals company Synthomer said it had priced a €520m bond offering that would help bolster its balance sheet during the Covid-19 crisis.
The three-and-seventh-eights percent senior notes were due 2025 and the offering was expected to close on 25 June.
'Synthomer now has in place a long-term financing structure, together with a strong balance sheet and significant leverage covenant headroom,' chief executive Stephen Bennett said.
'The group has significant liquidity underpinned by its 2024 committed unsecured five-year €460m revolving credit facility, $260m term loan bank facility and now the €520m bond due 2025.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: