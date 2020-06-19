StockMarketWire.com - Construction and engineering company Costain said that overall activity levels had increased since the beginning of the lockdown and had now stabilised.
Performance comes was impacted by Covid-19 pandemic, with its on-site activities in London coming under pressure. But current activity levels on these sites had 'stabilised and improved over the course of the second quarter,' the company said,
The company said it expected the order book to be approximately £4.2bn at the half year end. 'The order book has further upside potential from some significant framework agreements including the Highways England Smart Motorway Alliance,' it added.
Costain said it would announce its interim results for the six months ending 30 June 2020 as scheduled on 19 August 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
