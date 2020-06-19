StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment and training company Staffline said it expected to report an operating loss for 2019, while stating that it was unaware of any reason for a recent rise in its share price.
The company said it now expected to report a 'small' loss at the underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation level, with net debt of £59.5m as at 31 December.
Staffline noted that on 27 April, it had reported good progress on agreeing a revised financing structure for its main banking facilities.
'Progress has continued and the board expects to agree and implement a revised financing structure ahead of the publication of the company's preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2019,' Staffline said.
It reiterated that it was benefiting from UK government measures designed to support businesses during the Covid-19 crisis, particularly with respect to the deferral of value-added tax.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
