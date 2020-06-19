StockMarketWire.com - Digital learning services provider Learning Technologies said it had continued to see demand in line with management expectations and said the acquisition of Open LMS in March had boosted performance.
The company also hailed the return to organic growth in its content & services business.
LTG maintained its medium-term goal, to achieve £230m revenues and £66m adjusted earnings (EBIT) on a run-rate basis by the end of 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
