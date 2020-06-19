StockMarketWire.com - Oil company TomCo Energy said it had terminated a proposed £1.5m equity placing.
The company said the raising was stopped followed discussions with broker Turner Pope.
TomCo said it had also negotiated a revised joint venture agreement with Valkor to pursue the development of an oil sands plant.
TomCo said it would no longer be required to provide funding to Greenfield of up to US$1.5m, as was previously envisaged, until such time as TomCo had such funds available.
Valkor had also progressed licencing agreements related to the use of alternative fuel technology being developed by Quardrise Fuels.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: