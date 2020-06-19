StockMarketWire.com - LED lighting manufacturer LPA swung to a profit on higher revenue despite the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic.
For the six months to 31 March 2020, the company reported a pre-tax profit of £0.2m compared with a loss of £0.2m on-year, as revenue increased 7% to £10.8m.
'Although Covid-19 has caused significant disruption to the first half of the financial year, we are pleased to show a 7% increase in sales, a 29% increase in order book and a return to profitability,' the company said.
At 8:05am: [LON:LPA] LPA Group PLC share price was +1p at 66.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: