StockMarketWire.com - Building materials group SIG said it would aim to raise £165m from a discounted share issue to help it weather the Covid-19 crisis, even as trading shows signs of improvement as lockdowns ease.
New shares in the company would be offered at 25p each to investment manager CD&R Sunshine, to raise £60m.
The raising would also include a placing and open offer at 30p per share, to raise of £105m.
SIG said the raising would improve liquidity and 'provide further resilience against the effects of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic' on its business.
It would also help repay about £48m of outstanding principal of the company's loan notes.
SIG also announced that it had agreed to a reset of financial covenants with lenders under its revolving credit facility, and its note holders.
'The group has seen a gradual improvement in trading performance throughout May and June 2020, particularly in the UK and Ireland where branches continued to reopen during May as lockdown eased,' SIG said.
'Underlying revenue for May showed a steady recovery from its low point in April 2020.'
'The improvement in revenues has continued at the start of June with the group trading in line with pre-Covid-19 levels.'
'Although the improvement in trading performance is encouraging, this has been influenced by a range of factors, including re-stocking by customers as a result of previously subdued demand, and it is unclear, given the relatively short period of trading post-lockdown, whether this performance will be maintained going forwards.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
