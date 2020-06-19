StockMarketWire.com - Iron-ore miner Ferrexpo said would appeal a decision by a district court in Kyiv to place new restrictions covering 50.3% of shares in its Ukraine subsidiary Ferrexpo Poltava Mining held by Ferrexpo AG Switzerland.
The new court order was similar to the court order that the group announced on 31 January 2020 and that was subsequently cancelled by the Kyiv Court of Appeal on 2 June 2020. 'As such, the board of Ferrexpo believes that a second appeal should be successful given that the order has no proper or reasonable basis under Ukrainian law,' the company said.
At 8:21am: [LON:FXPO] Ferrexpo PLC share price was -5.15p at 184.75p
