StockMarketWire.com - Exhibitions and conferences organiser Hyve said it had scrapped additional events, citing continued uncertainty and restrictions on organised gatherings imposed by governments and businesses owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
The group's largest event, Shoptalk, previously postponed from March 2020 to September 2020, had now been cancelled and would return to its original timeframe of March in 2021, the company said.
Following the decision to cancel the Shoptalk 2020 in-person event in Las Vegas, the company said it would launch a new virtual event, which would be held online in the first quarter of 2021.
Groceryshop, previously postponed from September 2020 to March 2021 to accommodate the revised date for Shoptalk, would also now return to its original timeframe of September in 2021.
The company said it had submitted claims related to 17 of its events that had been cancelled. The first interim payment of £7.35m was received and covered a number of these claims, Hyve said.
The insurance cover had an aggregate cap in respect of all insured events to 31 October 2020 of £62m.
