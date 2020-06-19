StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Agronomics said it had initiated a consultation process with shareholders concerning a possible delisting of the company from the London Stock Exchange.
The company highlighted a number of reasons for its decision, including uncertainty over whether the level of funding available on public equity was sufficient to pursue its investment strategy to 'maximum effect.'
Under market rules, 75% of shareholders would need to back a resolution to delist.
The company also launched a tender offer, priced at 6p a share, to purchase shares from shareholders who did not want to hold shares in a private company.
The funds would be raised from parties interested in supporting Agronomics as a private company.
At 8:52am: [LON:ARGO] Argo Group Ltd share price was 0p at 18.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
