StockMarketWire.com - African timber supplier Woodbois said it had agreed to a balance sheet restructuring that would see a key investor convert debt into company shares, conditional on Woodbois raising additional equity.
Woodbois said it had agreed with its major bond holder that at least 75% of $30m of outstanding debt would be exchanged into voting and non-voting equity.
The balance would restructured into a zero-coupon convertible bond.
Woodboise said the in-principle agreement was reliant not only on it raising equity, but also finalising legal documentation 'to enable it to continue to build on the substantial investments made over the last couple of years'.
Trade finance facility holder Lombard Odier had indicated its ongoing commitment to the business by agreeing, subject to final terms, to be a cornerstone investor in the planned equity fundraise.
Discussions with other holders of the trade finance facility were continuing.
'Further announcement regarding the restructuring and potential equity fundraising will be made in due course,' the company said.
On strategy, Woodboise said it expected to prioritise additional capex of around $3m-to-$5m to up the capacity at its existing operations in Gabon.
At 9:04am: [LON:WBI] share price was +0.15p at 3.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
