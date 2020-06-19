StockMarketWire.com - Trinidad & Tobago focused oil company Trinity Exploration said it was on track to this year be capable of breaking even at an oil price of $20.50 a barrel.
The breakeven price included hedging income and compared to a year-to-date average oil price realisation of $36.40 per barrel, and current WTI oil price of $37.96.
'This is expected to further strengthen our already strong liquidity position and enhance your company's ability to take advantage of growth opportunities that may arise as a consequence of the current low oil price environment,' chairman Bruce Dingwall said in AGM speech notes.
At 9:16am: [LON:TRIN] Trinity Exploration Production share price was +0.5p at 8.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
