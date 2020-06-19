StockMarketWire.com - Copper-gold exploration and development company Bezant said it had conditionally acquired the Hope copper-gold project in Namibia.
The Hope Copper-Gold project had a 10.2m tonnes JORC category grade of about 1.9% copper and 0.3 grams per tonne of gold.
The acquisition was subject to a 30-day due diligence period.
The company said it had placed 406,250,000 shares at a price of 0.08p a share, raising £350K through the placing of shares.
The proceeds from the placing and subscription would be used in relation to 'progressing the company's evaluation of the Kalengwa project in Zambia and geophysics and geochemistry in relation to the Hope Copper-Gold project, vendor consideration for the aquisition and for the group's general working capital purposes,' it added.
At 9:18am: [LON:BZT] Bezant Resources PLC share price was -0.02p at 0.11p
