StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Regency Mines said it had acquired a 50% interest in UK energy storage and solar project developer Weirs Drove Development, and raised £0.21m to support the deal.
Regency said its flexible grid solutions division has acquired the interest for £25k in cash.
Weirs Drove Development had also subscribed for £30k of new shares in the company.
Regency said it had raised the £0.21m at 1p per share, a 5.3% premium to the closing bid price, which included the £30k subscriptions from the principals of Weirs Drove Development.
At 9:31am: [LON:RGM] Regency Mines PLC share price was +0.05p at 1.03p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
