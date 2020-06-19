StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Tiziana Life Sciences said it had been granted a patent in the US for its antibody technology.

The US Patent and Trademark Office had granted a patent covering the company's platform technology for the oral administration of Foralumab, its proprietary monoclonal antibody.

'The issuance of this first-ever patent on formulation for oral administration of mAbs is a very exciting and timely development, as it facilitates a transformational avenue for immunotherapies,' the company said.


At 9:39am: [LON:TILS] Tiziana Life Sciences Plc share price was +12.5p at 102.5p



