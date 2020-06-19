StockMarketWire.com - Genel Energy said received $8.5m in payments from the Kurdistan Regional Government for oil sales during May 2020.
The Taq Taq partners had received a gross payment of $3.4m, with Genel's net share of the payment being $1.9m.
The Tawke partners had received a gross payment of $26.8m, with Genel's net share of the payment being $6.6m.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: