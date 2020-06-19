StockMarketWire.com - Medical technology company Inspiration Healthcare said it had entered into a conditional agreement to acquire S.L.E. Limited, for £18.0m.
S.L.E. designed and manufactured ventilators for neonatal intensive care.
'Bringing the two companies together will significantly enhance our position as a leader in the global neonatal intensive care sector and deliver a number of benefits that include broadening the group's product portfolio, an enlarged global distribution network, added manufacturing facilities and significantly increasing revenues and earnings,' Inspiration Healthcare said.
Under the terms of the deal, £16.2m of the £18m was payable in cash.
The company also announced that it had conditionally raised £16.5m through a discounted placing and subscription of shares.
The issue price of 65p represented a discount of approximately 1.5% to the closing mid-market price of 66p on 18 June 2020.
'The cash consideration will be paid for using the net proceeds from the Placing and the new debt facility,' it added.
At 9:55am: [LON:IHC] Inspiration Healthcare Group share price was +5p at 71p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
