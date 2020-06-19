StockMarketWire.com - Property financing group Urban Exposure said its chief executive and operations head had both stood down as it continued to pursue a wind up of the company.
Chief financial officer Sam Dobbyn would take over executive management of the group's operations.
Urban Exposure also said it had terminated discussions with its management team regarding the potential disposal of Urban Exposure Amco.
'The company concluded discussions regarding the potential sale of its loan book on the basis that, in the prevailing market environment, a sale of all or some of the loan book would not currently be as attractive to shareholders than holding those loans to maturity,' it said.
'The company believes that an orderly wind-down of the company has the potential to produce net returns for shareholders in a range of 70p to 83p per ordinary share on a fully diluted basis.'
'The company estimates that 80% of proceeds should be returned to shareholders within seven to 15 months.'
At 10:00am: [LON:UEX] Urban Exposure Plc Ord Gbp0.01 share price was +4.5p at 52.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: