StockMarketWire.com - Aviation company Air Partner said its subsidiary, Redline, had won a seven-year contract from UK Civil Aviation Authority, and was now also providing consultancy services to private aviation company Jet Edge.
The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had awarded Redline a seven-year contract to be the UK's sole certifier and quality assurer of free running explosive detection dogs (FREDDs).
Jet Edge, meanwhile, had engaged Redline to develop standard operating procedures (SOPs) across its entire operations in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, from aircraft decontamination to in-flight operations.
Air Partner Safety & Security division, comprised of Baines Simmons, Redline Assured Security and Managed Services.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
