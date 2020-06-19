StockMarketWire.com - Digital media and technology company Catenae Innovation said its occupational health and wellness partner, Newcastle Premier Health, had completed the proof of concept pilot trial of the company's Cov-ID app.
Newcastle Premier Health provided its clinical expertise to the Cov-ID project and had been piloting the app, which allowed users to share and prove their Covid19 status, since 29 May 2020.
'Some minor graphic design refinements, based on NPH's feedback, will be completed within the next three weeks and then the Cov-ID app will be ready to be rolled out commercially across the UK and beyond,' the company said.
At 10:06am: [LON:CTEA] Catenae Innovation Plc Ord 0.1p share price was +0.25p at 3.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: