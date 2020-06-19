StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager Standard Life Aberdeen said it had sold down another stake in India's HDFC Asset Management, for around 25.41bn Indian rupees (£263m).

The shares, representing a 5.64% stake in HDFC, were sold at an average price of Rs 2,400.81.

Standard Life Aberdeen's remaining shareholding in HDFC was now 21.25%.

At 1:14pm: [LON:SLA] Standard Life Aberdeen PLC share price was +2.9p at 257.6p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com