StockMarketWire.com - Singapore-based Feng Shui products and services group New Trend Lifestyle said its shops had reopened in line with an end to government restrictions.
The company, however, said it was too early to assess how quickly trading would return to normal levels.
New Trend's corporate events, which were held from its head office, would not resume under the phase-two restrictions, since large gatherings remained restricted.
The company said it planned to publish its 2019 final results by the end of September.
At 1:45pm: [LON:NTLG] New Trend Lifestyle Group Plc share price was 0p at 0.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: