StockMarketWire.com - IT services provider Redcentric said the release of its results for the year through March would be delayed until 21 July.
'The current audit is taking longer than originally expected due to the restrictions of the current lockdown and does not relate to any issues with the audit,' the company said.
'As announced on 3rd April 2020, trading for the year to 31st March 2020 was in line with the board's expectations and pre IFRS16 net debt at 31st March 2020 was £13.5m.'
At 1:54pm: [LON:RCN] Redcentric PLC share price was 0p at 110p
