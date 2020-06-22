StockMarketWire.com - Merchant banking company Close Brothers said that Adrian Sainsbury had been appointed to succeed Preben Prebensen as chief executive.
Sainsbury would take up the new position, and become an executive director of the group, with effect from 21 September 2020.
Sainsbury, who had been managing director of Close Brothers' banking division and a member of the group executive committee since November 2016, joined Close Brothers in 2013 as chief executive of the commercial division.
Preben Prebensen would formally step down as CEO and a member of the board on 21 September 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: