StockMarketWire.com - Regeneration specialist U+I said it had submitted a planning application for its £770m Morden Wharf scheme on Greenwich Peninsula in southeast London.
A planning decision was expected at the end of 2020.
Development and trading profits were expected to be £15m-to-£20m during the lifespan of the project, with first gains expected to be delivered in the 2022 financial year.
The mixed-use scheme would deliver around 1,500 new homes more than six acres of public realm, including a landscaped park along the River Thames.
'Our planning submission at Morden Wharf is another key milestone for U+I as we prime our pipeline for growth,' chief development officer Richard Upton said.
'This riverfront scheme will deliver a distinctive, green, mixed-use neighbourhood, while driving growth and employment and delivering much-needed new homes to the area.'
