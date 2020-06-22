StockMarketWire.com - Alcoholic drinks maker Diageo pushed back the publication of its preliminary annual results by five days to 4 August following regulatory guidance allowing companies more time to publish results amid Covid-19 disruptions.
Recent guidance from the Financial Conduct Authority on corporate reporting timetables allowed Diageo and its auditors, PwC, sufficient time to complete the process of preparing and reviewing the results, given the practical challenges of remote working, the company said.
'This will also result in a revised date for the publication of Diageo's annual report 2020, which will now be on 7 August 2020, two days later than originally planned,' the company added.
