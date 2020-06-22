StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investor Segro said it had sold an Austrian property to to Nuveen Real Estate for €65m.
The City Park Vienna asset comprised a cross-dock warehouse, a recently developed urban warehouse park and development land.
The sale price was in line with its December 2019 book value.
'This disposal successfully concludes Segro's presence in Austria, in line with the group's strategy,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
