StockMarketWire.com - Component supplier to the aerospace and defence industries Meggitt said it would publish its first-half results on 8 September.
The delay in publishing the results owed to the Covid-19 pandemic causing practical disruptions to the preparation process.
Meggitt said it would also provide an update on trading in the second quarter on 2 July.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
