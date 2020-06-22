StockMarketWire.com - Engineering company Goodwin said it had secured a long-term supply agreement to manufacture and machine storage boxes to assist with nuclear waste clean-up.
The deal, the largest purchase agreement the group had entered into to date, was expected to result in 'significant turnover' for the business from the next financial year onwards. The production programme was planned to ramp up over a 12 month period, and anticipated to continue for many years. This agreement, along with other business successes over the past two years, will further diversify the group's revenue streams, and would likely reduce the groups activity in the oil and gas sector going forward to less than 20%, which historically had accounted for in excess of 40%. 'Goodwin Steel Castings will manufacture castings for the project, with other activities being undertaken at Goodwin International,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
