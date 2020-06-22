StockMarketWire.com - Gold exploration and development company Goldstone Resources said it had finalised the gold loan agreement with Asian Investment Management Services for a facility totalling US$3m.
GoldStone had already withdrawn US$0.3m from the $3m loan facility, which would allow the company to 'move forward with bringing the Homase South Pit into production, with the first gold expected to be produced in fourth quarter 2020,' the company said.
At 8:31am: [LON:GRL] GoldStone Resources Ltd share price was -0.05p at 4.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
